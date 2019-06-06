City of St. Louis workers headed for social media training

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will require all civil service employees to get additional training on discrimination, harassment and social media after the weekend publication of a database that appears to catalog thousands of bigoted or violent posts by active-duty and former cops in St. Louis and other cities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Personnel Director Rick Frank said all 7,200 civil service workers will get training on discrimination and harassment policy when they are hired and take refresher courses every three years.

The Philadelphia-based Plain View Project tied 22 Facebook accounts with objectionable posts to current St. Louis police officers and 21 to former officers.

Some of the posts display the Confederate flag and question whether Black History Month is racist. Others tout roughing up protesters or mock foreign accents.