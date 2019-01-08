City gets $1M grant to overhaul public transportation system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city has received a $1 million federal grant to help fund an overhaul of its public transportation system.

The Clarion Ledger reports the city of Jackson received the Federal Transit Administration grant Monday. It'll go toward the city's Oneline project, which seeks to modernize the system and better connect Jackson residents to the services they need.

Jackson's director of Planning & Development, Mukesh Kumar, says the department is looking at several changes such as the replacement of bus stops with more appealing transit shelters. Kumar explained the Oneline project is looking at other modes of transportation besides Jackson's public transportation system, such as bicycle sharing programs and walking paths.

Other thoughts include extending the public transportation system and changing bus routes to reflect fluctuations in population and employment density.

