City councilman hopes new traffic pattern prevents shortcut

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city councilman hopes a new traffic pattern will prevent drivers from cutting through a neighborhood to avoid a busy intersection.

Ward 3 Councilman Timothy Howe says drivers use the shortcut in order to bypass a traffic light, and using several residential roads to get to a crowded road. WPRI-TV reports the Warwick City Council recently approved a traffic pattern change that would limit access to the neighborhood in an effort to ensure drivers utilize the main roads.

Howe says the city Department of Public Works is waiting for warmer weather before implementing the traffic changes.

Resident Jimmy Deignan says he's pleased the city took action on the cut through.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com