City asks court to deny appeal filed over garage project

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The city of Montpelier, Vermont, is pushing back against an appeal filed by opponents of a proposed parking garage project.

The group of residents, Friends of Montpelier, is appealing their denial of party status to challenge the garage project.

The Times Argus reports city attorney David Rugh says the petitioners have failed to demonstrate a particularized interest in the project. He says their motion to reconsider should be denied.

Appellant attorney James Dumont says they don't agree, and they will respond in a day or two.

City Manager Bill Fraser previously said appeals filed by Friends of Montpelier could set up an expensive and lengthy legal process, and any delay puts the garage and a related hotel project at risk.

