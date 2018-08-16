City OKs $225K settlement with ex-public works director

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit enclave of Hamtramck has approved $225,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former public works director who alleged racial discrimination and retaliation after he said he uncovered city corruption.

The Detroit Free Press reports the settlement approved this week by the Hamtramck City Council is the city's second settlement of lawsuits filed by Steven Shaya, who is Chaldean, or Iraqi Christian.

Shaya said he reported alleged misconduct including that minority-owned businesses were selectively targeted for signage ordinance violations; and that minority residents were denied public services such as tree-trimming and sidewalk repair.

Shaya was fired in 2014.

City documents say Hamtramck settled the latest lawsuit without admitting liability to avoid further litigation. A federal court action was earlier settled for $75,000.

