Church preaches forgiveness after suspicious fire

BELDEN, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi church is forgiving whoever tried to set its church building on fire.

WTVA-TV reports members of the Belden United Methodist Church gathered Sunday, eight days after someone threw an incendiary device into a storage area.

Tupelo police and fire investigators continue to investigate.

The Rev. Joshua Hopkins, who pastors the church, says members want whoever cut a screen and threw the device through a window to know that "we love you and we forgive you."

Church members say they are grateful that fire that could have engulfed the whole church went out without spreading beyond the storage room.

