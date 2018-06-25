Chris Stapleton joins performers for 33rd annual Farm Aid





























Photo: Laura Roberts, Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, artist Chris Stapleton performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, artist Chris Stapleton performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. ... more Photo: Laura Roberts, Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Image 2 of 8 FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey Image 3 of 8 John Mellencamp performs on stage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. Mellencamp is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less John Mellencamp performs on stage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. Mellencamp is joining ... more Photo: Brad Barket, Brad Barket/Invision/AP Image 4 of 8 In this file photo taken on January 26, 2014, Neil Young arrives on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Young is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less In this file photo taken on January 26, 2014, Neil Young arrives on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Young is joining performers for the 33rd annual ... more Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images Image 5 of 8 Dave Matthews takes center stage with the Dave Matthews Band performs on Friday, July 15, 2016, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Matthews is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less Dave Matthews takes center stage with the Dave Matthews Band performs on Friday, July 15, 2016, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Matthews is joining performers for the 33rd annual ... more Photo: Cindy Schultz Image 6 of 8 Country singer Kacey Musgraves performs for her Spotify Premium fans at London's historic Spencer House on March 8, 2018 in London, England. Musgraves is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less Country singer Kacey Musgraves performs for her Spotify Premium fans at London's historic Spencer House on March 8, 2018 in London, England. Musgraves is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. ... more Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Getty Images For Spotify Image 7 of 8 Singer Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival at Golden Gate Park on October 7, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Simpson is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less Singer Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival at Golden Gate Park on October 7, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Simpson is joining performers for the 33rd ... more Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Image 8 of 8 Margo Price performs live on stage during Sasquatch! Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on May 25, 2018 in George, Washington. Price is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. less Margo Price performs live on stage during Sasquatch! Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on May 25, 2018 in George, Washington. Price is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, ... more Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images Chris Stapleton joins performers for 33rd annual Farm Aid 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid in Connecticut.

Organizers announced Monday the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Stapleton won a Grammy for best country album in February. He'll join Farm Aid regulars Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews.

Other performers include Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price.

Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million for grants to aid family farmers and to lobby on their behalf.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EDT through Live Nation and by phone at 800-745-3000. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday at farmaid.org/festival.