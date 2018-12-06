China promises prompt action on US trade pact

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese government spokesman says Beijing will "immediately implement" terms of a tariff cease-fire with Washington and is "full of confidence" a trade agreement can be reached within 90 days.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday that talks will start by focusing on trade in farm goods, energy and automobiles.

Asked to confirm President Donald Trump's statement that Beijing promised to immediately buy American goods, Gao said China will "immediately implement the consensus reached by the two sides on farm products, cars and energy" but said nothing about purchases.

Trump agreed Saturday to postpone U.S. tariff hikes in a fight over technology by 90 days while the two sides negotiate.

China has promised to act quickly on the agreement but failed to release details, rattling financial markets.