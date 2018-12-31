Chief justice details efforts to combat workplace misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is using his annual report on the federal judiciary to highlight the steps the branch has taken to combat inappropriate conduct in the workplace.

Roberts asked in December 2017 that a working group be assembled to examine the judiciary's workplace conduct policies. It issued a report in June finding that inappropriate conduct is not widespread in the judiciary branch but also "not limited to a few isolated instances." The group offered a range of recommendations for further action.

Roberts endorsed those recommendations Monday. The recommendations include revising the codes of conduct the judiciary has for judges and employees, streamlining the process for identifying and correcting misconduct, and expanding training programs aimed at preventing inappropriate behavior.

Roberts says progress on those fronts has been made.