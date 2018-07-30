Chicago making changes to issue more city ID cards

CHICAGO (AP) — Less than 1 percent of Chicago's residents have been issued a city ID card since the program launched this summer.

The Chicago Tribune reports the city likely won't reach its goal of handing out 100,000 free cards for at least a year.

The city clerk's office is overseeing the CityKey card program. City clerk's office spokesman Jose Sanchez Molina says the office is making changes to speed up the process.

He says the office posts an estimate online of how many cards can be printed for the day. City residents can also apply for the cards online.

Cardholders have seen some issues with the program, including Adriana Velazquez. She says her mother was recently denied when she tried to use the card as a form of identification at a bank.