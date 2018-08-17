Chicago Tribune: Low-income south side housing neglected

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper investigation has found that many low-income housing residents on Chicago's south side are living in deteriorating buildings despite a charity's efforts to provide housing.

The Chicago Tribune's investigation has found that the Better Housing Foundation hasn't provided social services at its buildings and has regularly sued to evict those behind on rent.

The nonprofit started buying dozens of buildings across the south side of the city in 2016. The Ohio-based nonprofit borrowed tens of millions of dollars at lower interest rates and obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax breaks to finance the projects.

Records show that the Chicago Housing Authority has forbidden aid recipients from moving into 64 of the 81 Better Housing Foundation-owned buildings.

Nonprofit officials say they had the best of intentions.

