Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, right, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Binnington stopped 39 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.

