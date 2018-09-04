Cessna crash at Los Angeles airfield kills man, injures boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The crash of a single-engine airplane at a Los Angeles airfield has killed a 60-year-old man and injured a 12-year-old boy.

The Cessna 150L took off from Whiteman Airport around 5 p.m. Monday and immediately radioed there was a problem, struck a building and landed upside down.

Firefighters from a Los Angeles County Fire Department facility at the airport extinguished a small fire and rendered emergency medical aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman tells City News Service the man suffered cardiac arrest and was given CPR but later died. The boy was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.