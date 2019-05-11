Ceremony will honor daughter of Revolutionary War fighter

ARTHUR, Ill. (AP) — Volunteers are planning to add a marker at the grave of a Douglas County woman that recognizes her relationship to a Revolutionary War veteran.

The ceremony Sunday comes more than 100 years after Arthur housewife Florinda Wood Martin died.

The News-Gazette reports that volunteers from the Tuscola chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will add the marker at Martin's grave in Arthur Cemetery for Mother's Day. Chapter officials say an analysis of Martin's family line reveals that her father, Alexander Wood, fought in the American Revolution.

Officials say it's important to honor Martin, despite it being over a century since her death.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, women's service organization devoted to encouraging patriotism and conserving American history.

