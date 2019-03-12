  • Family members watch as troops gather in formation during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP / St. Cloud Times
    Family members watch as troops gather in formation during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) less
    Family members watch as troops gather in formation during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, ... more
    Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP
Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5
Family members watch as troops gather in formation during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) less
Family members watch as troops gather in formation during a homecoming ceremony for about 160 members of the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, ... more
Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Family members have welcomed home nearly 160 soldiers from a central Minnesota National Guard unit from an overseas deployment.

The Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company returned Tuesday from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.

During their deployment, the soldiers completed construction projects to support military units in several countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

WJON-AM reports the company's commander, Capt. Brandon Johnson, thanked the soldiers before they met with their families in St. Cloud.

___

Information from: WJON-AM, http://www.wjon.com