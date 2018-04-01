Central Illinois may get 2-3 inches of snow

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — It may be springtime but central Illinois is not quite finished with winter.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports that the National Weather Service in Lincoln is expecting two to three inches of snow to fall Sunday afternoon and evening. That has prompted a winter weather advisory in Macon, Menard, Sangamon Christian, Moultrie and Shelby counties and a warning from the weather service that the roadways in the region may be slippery.

The weather service says that motorists should be ready not only for slippery roadways, but reduced visibility at times.

The weather service also says that some areas may see isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.