Central Falls facility resumes housing ICE detainees

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — A detention facility in Rhode Island is once again housing people detained by federal immigration authorities, a decade after a man's death there ended the practice.

The Providence Journal reports the privately-run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls said it received 133 detainees. The facility was responding to a query from the newspaper.

ICE spokesman John Mohan says its Boston office started using space in Central Falls for detainees March 10 and the facility will comply with rigorous detention standards.

In 2008, 34-year-old Hiu Lui (Hyoo Loo) "Jason" Ng (Eng) died of advanced liver cancer while held there. ICE said in 2009 when ending its contract with Wyatt that an internal investigation found a lack of communication about Ng's health care needs.

The ACLU of Rhode Island expressed concerns about Wyatt housing ICE detainees again.