Center to hold start-to-end reading of 'Bless Me, Ultima'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Hispanic Cultural Center will hold a beginning-to-end reading of Mexican-American writer Rudolfo Anaya's "Bless Me, Ultima" as part of an exhibit of the seminal novel.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based center is scheduled in October to host the complete reading of the book and has invited activists, dignitaries and acclaimed writer Santiago Vaquera-Vasquez to join the event.

The center has been celebrating "Bless Me, Ultima" since an exhibit opened in March around the 1972 novel. The exhibit will be open through Nov. 11, 2018.

Experts say Anaya's World War II-era novel about a young Mexican-American boy's relationship with an older curandera — a healer of Mexican Indian heritage — influenced a generation of Latino writers. Its imagery and cultural references were rare at the time of its publication.