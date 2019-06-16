Catholic church pulls support for theater awards show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is no longer allowing an alternative magazine to hold its annual theater awards show at a church-owned facility after the magazine published an opinion piece critical of the bishop.

The Rhode Island Theater Awards, sponsored by Motif magazine, were scheduled to be held at McVinney Auditorium in Providence in August.

The magazine announced Friday the diocese has withdrawn use of the facility in response to an open letter critical of Bishop Thomas Tobin.

The piece by contributor Kevin Broccoli was in response to Tobin's tweet urging Catholics to avoid LGBTQ Pride Month events.

A diocesan spokeswoman says the magazine "does not comply with our venue's policies."

Motif publisher Mike Ryan says by refusing to host the event, the diocese is "catering to the baser side" of Christianity.