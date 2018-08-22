Catholic Charities of Spokane pushes back against critics

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Catholic Charities of Spokane, which runs the city's largest homeless shelter, is pushing back against critics of its housing.

Catholic Charities President Rob McCann says flyers have been passed around near the House of Charity recently listing numerous lies about the shelter and crime associated with it.

The Spokesman-Review reports that McCann says Catholic Charities will continue to build housing for the chronically homeless, with a goal of building up to 800 units.

McCann says the House of Charity does have problems, in part because it was built to house 109 homeless men and often has a population of more than 400 people.

He says many of its clients are mentally ill.

