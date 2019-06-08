Caterpillar and moth native to Southeast Asia found on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials say an introduced caterpillar and moth native to Southeast Asia is eating indigenous plants on Maui that provide important habitat for native species.

The Maui News reports a biologist looking for native snails in October noticed signs of unfamiliar caterpillars feeding on mamaki leaves. The caterpillar and moth turned out to be the Ramie moth.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it then received reports of the bug from across the island.

The Ramie moth is laying its eggs on several plants in the nettles family, such as mamaki and akolea. These plants are food sources for the Kamehameha caterpillar and are valued by Native Hawaiians for their fiber and medicinal qualities.

It's the first documented sighting of the caterpillar in the U.S.