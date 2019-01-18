Cat rescued after sliding down dam's spillway

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A wayward cat is safe after it was rescued from a dam in Indiana.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department writes on Facebook that a fisherman spotted the feline stranded on the spillway at the J. Edward Roush Lake dam. Officers could not reach the animal, so Army Corps of Engineers workers decided to help.

The workers got permission to shut down the flow of water and they launched a boat. Video shows when the boat reached the spillway, the cat slid all the way down into the arms of the rescuers before it hit the water.