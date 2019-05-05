Cass County officials warn of scam targeting homeless people

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a scam involving homeless people has been detected in North Dakota's largest county.

County officials say the scheme targets homeless people who possess valid identification. Suspects try to convince them to cash stolen counterfeit checks in exchange for a portion of the money.

The sheriff's office says it took a report from a rural Cass County bank regarding the scam.