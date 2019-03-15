Casket company fire prompts evacuations, subway closure

BOSTON (AP) — A powerful blaze at a casket company in Boston has forced the evacuation of residents and impacted subway service.

Fire department officials say the fire at the New England Casket Company in the East Boston neighborhood was reported at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building and its roof hours later. Fire officials say as many as 100 firefighters from Boston and neighboring Chelsea are attacking the blaze from multiple angles.

Some area residents were evacuated to a nearby school because of the heavy smoke.

The regional transit system also reported that the Blue Line subway was suspended between the Orient Heights and Wonderland stops with shuttle buses replacing train service.