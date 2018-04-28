Caretaker admits mistreating elderly man at Kansas facility

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth woman admitted in court that she mistreated an elderly man she was supposed to be caring for at an Atchison residential care facility.

Thirty-eight-year-old Tammy Puckett on Friday pleaded guilty to mistreatment of a dependent person.

Atchison County Attorney Jerry Kuckelman said that Puckett was employed at Medicalodge in Atchison. He said in March she didn't provide for the physical and mental needs of an 80-year-old man who was dependent on her. The details of the neglect were not released.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

Puckett is out of jail on $15,000 bond.

