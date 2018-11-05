Carbon Tax, competitive House seats on state ballot

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, empty envelopes from Washington state's primary election are shown stacked at King County Election headquarters in Renton, Wash.

The crowded Washington state ballot for Tuesday's election includes four initiatives, 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and more than 100 legislative contests.

Among the top initiatives is Initiative 1631, which would charge large carbon emitters fees on fossil fuels used or sold in the state or electricity generated within the state starting in 2020.

Opponents have raised more than $31 million, mostly from oil companies, a state record for statewide initiatives, to fight the proposal.

Three GOP-held U.S. House seats are being closely watched: the 8th District, which includes Seattle's far western suburbs, the 3rd District in southwestern Washington and the 5th District in eastern Washington.