Security video catches car theft in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN — Police have released security video showing three people in masks stealing a car from a Turtleback Road home early Tuesday morning.

The suspects can be seen on video rifling through one of the two cars in the driveway, and then stealing the other, a 2017 Audi A7. Both cars were unlocked, and the Audi keys were inside the car.

The theft has prompted police to remind residents of some simple tips to prevent this type of theft, including locking their cars and taking their keys and valuables, including valet keys, key fobs and garage door openers. Always lock all doors, garage doors, and windows of cars and home, whenever you leave, even for a short time. According to police, all of the thefts from cars and car thefts that happen in New Canaan involve unlocked vehicles.

Police said leaving valuables in cars can lead to identity theft, when driver’s licenses and credit cards are stolen from car. Home and car alarm systems should be activated, they said, and suggested homeowners consider purchasing a video security system.

They also recommend keeping the perimeter of homes and driveways well lit.