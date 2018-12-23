Car slams into New York parking garage wall, injuring 4

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Four people were injured when a car slammed head-on into a parking garage wall in Yonkers, north of New York City.

Firefighters were working late Saturday evening to shore up several levels of the garage at the Cross County mall.

Yonkers Assistant Fire Chief John Flynn says the wall was dislodged from its supports and is in danger of pancaking onto the structure below.

Flynn says some cars were removed while repairs are being made.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.