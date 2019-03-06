Cannizzaro starts first floor session as majority leader

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The newly-elected Democratic majority leader in the Nevada Senate began the floor session Wednesday as the first woman to serve in the leadership role.

Nevada Senate Democrats elected Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro to serve as Senate Majority Leader following the resignation of former Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, who says he took campaign funds for personal use.

Cannizzaro said on the floor that she has asked Sen. Julia Ratti, a Democrat, to become assistant majority leader. She also announced that Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela will take over Ratti's position as co-majority whip.

Cannizzaro declined to comment as she entered the Senate chambers in Carson City.