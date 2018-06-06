Candidates with familiar names run to replace Ellison

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two candidates with familiar names are running for Rep. Keith Ellison's seat in Congress.

There was a rush to file for Ellison's Minneapolis-area district Tuesday as the six-term congressman launched a late bid for Minnesota attorney general. Eight Democratic candidates registered to run Tuesday ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline.

Julie Sabo and Kim Ellison were among the candidates in the running. Kim Ellison is the ex-wife of Keith Ellison and a current Minneapolis public school board member.

Sabo is the daughter of the area's longtime congressman, Rep. Martin Sabo. She served one term as a state senator and ran as the Democratic party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2002.

They're joined in the race by former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Rep. Ilhan Omar and others.