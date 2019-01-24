Candidates certified for 3 Mississippi House special races

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Candidates have been certified to run in three special elections for the Mississippi House.

The nonpartisan races are March 12. Runoffs, if needed, are April 2.

Troy D. Brown Sr. and Solomon Osborne are running in District 32 in Leflore County. Former Rep. Willie Perkins resigned to become a chancery judge.

Edelia J. Carthan, Ronnie Crudup Jr. and Stephanie Skipper are running in District 71 in Hinds County. Former Rep. Adrienne Wooten resigned to become a circuit judge.

Gary L. Crist, Kent McCarty, Steven Utroska, Daniel Waide and Andrew Waites are running in District 101 in Lamar County. Former Rep. Brad Touchstone resigned to become a youth court judge.

Perkins and Wooten served in the House as Democrats and Touchstone as a Republican. They won nonpartisan judicial races.