Campaign raising money for free legal immigrant services

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two retired state jurists have teamed up to raise money to help expand free legal services to immigrant children and families in Connecticut.

Former Chief Justice Chase Rogers and former Superior Court Judge Robert Holzberg are warning there's a growing and unmet demand for legal representation. It comes amid a harder line being taken by the Trump administration on immigration.

Holzberg says he was inspired to raise money for the state's legal aid organizations after lawyers helped two immigrant children who were detained in Connecticut after being separated at the border.

Joshua Perry, the deputy director of Connecticut Legal Services, says his attorneys can only help a limited number of clients because of funding constraints.

He says 600 people last year had to defend themselves in the Hartford Immigration Court.