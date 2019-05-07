Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Cambridge Analytica employee who spoke out on alleged ties between the data firm and the Brexit campaign for Britain to leave the European Union has a book deal.

Brittany Kaiser's "Targeted: My Inside Story of Cambridge Analytica and how Trump and Facebook Broke Democracy" comes out Oct. 22, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. Kaiser will share "the dramatic and disturbing story" of her time at Cambridge Analytica, the British company where she was the business development director. Last year, she told Parliament that Cambridge had worked with Brexit supporters. She also cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to HarperCollins, she will reveal "the unsettling truth" or how private information is exploited, and how Cambridge interacted with Brexit and Trump officials.