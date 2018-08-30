Californians could ride scooters without helmets under bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians could ride motorized scooters without helmets under legislation headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

Lawmakers in the California Assembly passed the bill Wednesday. It would let adults ride the devices without helmets and allow riders to travel on faster-moving streets.

The bill requires Brown's approval to become law. Scooter company Bird backs the proposal.

Bird is one of several companies that operate popular scooter rental services people can access through mobile apps in Los Angeles, Oakland and other cities throughout the United States.

The rental companies have clashed with local government officials across the country as residents complain about riders rushing past pedestrians on sidewalks, not wearing helmets and parking scooters in walkways.

The companies say they are addressing the problems and providing environmentally friendly transportation.