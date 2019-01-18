California unemployment rate edges up to 4.2 percent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate edged up to 4.2 percent in December after three months at the record low of 4.1 percent.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday the number of unemployed Californians was 813,900 in December - an increase of 7,300 over the month but down by 52,500 compared with December 2017, when the rate was 4.5 percent.