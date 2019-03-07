California state workers' banked vacation payouts rising

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An analysis has found an increasing number of California state workers are retiring with massive payouts for unused vacation and other leave.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that its review of payroll data from the state controller's office shows the state paid employees nearly $300 million for banked time off last year.

And, as of 2017, state workers had $3.5 billion in unused leave.

Vacation balances for most employees are supposed to be capped at 640 hours.

But the analysis found that sporadic enforcement of the rule and an increasing number of state workers retiring have led to a 60 percent rise in the number of six-figure payouts since 2012.

The data do not include legislative employees or institutions such as public universities, meaning the cost is higher.

