https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/California-sheriff-s-deputy-dies-while-responding-13422683.php
California sheriff's deputy dies while responding to call
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff's deputy is dead after crashing into a power pole while responding to a call for assistance.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department County said Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza died on the scene Sunday night.
The 45-year-old Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran of the department in central California.
Hinostroza was responding to a request for help in a vehicle pursuit when he crashed.
He leaves behind one adult son.
The county seat of Stanislaus County is Modesto, located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of San Francisco.
View Comments