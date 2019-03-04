California justices to rule on closely watched pension suit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court will rule Monday on a closely watched lawsuit that has the potential to upend California's long-held rule that retirement benefits for government workers can never be taken away once promised.

At issue in the decision is a provision of a 2012 pension reform law that eliminated the ability of public workers to pay for more years of service for a more lucrative pension when they retire. The law — backed by former Gov. Jerry Brown — sought to rein in costs and end practices viewed as abuses of the system.

Attorneys for a union argued that the elimination of service credits violated a long line of California court rulings that have made pension benefits for existing employees sacrosanct.

The justices during a hearing in the case in December appeared inclined to sidestep the larger issue over the sanctity of pension benefits under the so-called "California Rule," which dates back to court rulings beginning in 1947. It says workers enter a contract with their employer on their first day of work, entitling them to retirement benefits that can never be diminished unless replaced with similar benefits.

Roughly a dozen states observe a variation of the California Rule, so a decision repudiating it could have implications beyond California.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye questioned whether the ability to buy additional service credits qualified for the protection state courts have generally granted pension benefits. Two other justices, Leondra Kruger and Laurie D. Zelon, also appeared skeptical that the credits constituted a traditional pension benefit. Employees had to work for five years before they could make the one-time credit purchase.

Gregg McLean Adam, an attorney for a state firefighters' union, said workers also have a vested right to benefits that are available later, after they start working.

Rei Onishi, an attorney for the governor's office, said the plaintiffs would have a tough time showing that the state legislature intended state workers to have an "irrevocable right" to purchase additional credits for their pensions. The legislature had broad authority to change pension benefits for existing employees unless it clearly indicated it intended a benefit to continue, he said.

The California Rule gives workers security that their retirement will be safe and predictable after a career in public service. But it also ties lawmakers' hands in responding to exploding pension costs — a problem for the state, cities, counties, schools, fire districts and other local bodies.

The justices are considering several other pension cases, so even if they rule narrowly on Monday, they will likely address the California Rule at some point, said Chuck Reed, the former mayor of San Jose who has warned about the dangers of unfunded pension debt.

"They are very much aware of the serious question, so I don't see them ducking the opportunity to get some clarification on the California Rule," he said.

Reed backed a measure that passed in San Jose in 2012 that cut benefits for new hires, and he has also proposed a statewide ballot measure to limit public pension benefits. He said that measure was on hold pending the outcome of pension cases before the state Supreme Court.