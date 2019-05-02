California governor creates panel to study future of work

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is changing lightbulbs, paper towel dispensaries and raking outside in honor of May Day, an international holiday celebrating labor and the working class.

Newsom on Wednesday joined custodial staff at American River College in Sacramento.

The Democrat says California must prioritize workers as its economy grows.

He's also signed an executive order creating a new commission to study "the future of work." The commission will explore how technology and economic advances will impact California's workforce. It will develop a strategy to teach workers new skills and improve job quality.

The commission will have between 14 and 18 members and will be expected to complete its work by next February.