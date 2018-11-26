California Democrats investigate allegations against chair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by party chair Eric Bauman.

Bauman says he takes any allegation seriously and that an outside investigator is looking into the accusations against him.

The allegations have been brought forward by a party vice-chair on behalf of anonymous accusers. Daraka Larimore-Hall alleges Bauman sexually harassed and in some cases sexually assaulted people during party functions. The Sacramento Bee reports Larimore-Hall spoke to two alleged victims and a witness.

Larimore-Hall has called for Bauman's removal as party chair.

Bauman said in a Saturday statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party.

Bauman was elected chair in 2017 after a contentious battle over the party's direction.