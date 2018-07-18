Caffeine and Carburetors gets stern warning from Parks and Rec









NEW CANAAN — Parks and Recreation officials were not entirely satisfied with the way the June 17 Caffeine and Carburetors show went down.

Sally Campbell, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said that the event planners had not abided by several of the conditions agreed upon, including the number of attendees.

Doug Zumbach, owner of a coffee shop bearing his last name on Pine Street and the principal event planner, stated the official number of show cars was 723, a figure that Campbell noted was above the 700 limit established and one that didn’t account for cars that attended the event sans identification.

“You have to figure out a way to manage (that number) in your software,” Campbell said. “They can’t come in the park unless they have a placard on display.”

Some of the commission members expressed it was about making sure the event abided by the conditions set in order to be “constant.”

Caffeine and Carburetors, an event showcasing hundreds of sports and vintage cars, applied for a total of four events this year. Two events are still upcoming, one on Sept. 16 will be held downtown and one Oct. 21 will be held at Waveny Park.

The popular car show did not hold an event in 2017.

Campbell pointed to the fact that a food truck was at the event, something the commission had not explicitly authorized.

“I noticed there was a food truck there,” Campbell said. “I know the trash was cleared up but it was a mess. I don’t think we would have approved a food truck.”

Zumbach expressed that he thought the food truck had been given the go-ahead and when he asked as to why his event couldn’t include one when other local events could, Campbell said that the decision remained with the commission.

“We can choose what to allow what is in the park,” Campbell said. “We didn’t want to make the event very commercial, we wanted it to be very lowkey.”

Park officials will meet again with Zumbach before the next two Caffeine and Carburetors events take place later in the upcoming months.

“The event was very well attended and it was wonderful,” Francesca Segalas said. “Let’s do it as right as we can as we continue.”

