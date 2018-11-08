By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Hayes Santos
Avon 3 3 5,386 4,182
Bethel 5 5 4,703 3,814
Bethlehem 1 1 954 1,183
Bridgewatr 1 1 565 490
Brookfield 2 2 4,140 4,011
Burlington 1 1 2,429 2,385
Canaan 1 1 386 169
Canton 1 1 3,341 2,512
Cheshire 7 7 7,598 6,196
Cornwall 1 1 658 204
Danbury 7 7 12,900 8,289
Farmington 7 7 6,727 4,757
Goshen 2 2 733 941
Harwinton 2 2 1,196 1,765
Kent 1 1 1,079 479
Litchfield 4 4 2,228 2,082
Meriden 13 13 10,846 7,543
Middlebury 2 2 1,563 2,006
Morris 1 1 549 712
NewBritain 17 17 12,028 4,383
NewFairfld 2 2 2,971 3,303
NewMilford 7 7 5,782 5,073
Newtown 6 6 7,282 5,985
Norfolk 1 1 537 323
NorthCanan 1 1 786 673
Plainville 4 4 3,744 3,329
Plymouth 1 1 1,813 2,535
Roxbury 1 1 766 566
Salisbury 1 1 1,689 449
Sharon 1 1 884 457
Sherman 1 1 986 842
Simsbury 4 4 7,679 5,133
Southbury 3 3 4,986 5,184
Thomaston 1 1 1,332 2,012
Torrington 2 2 3,131 3,182
Warren 1 1 390 365
Washington 1 1 1,271 656
Waterbury 17 17 14,389 7,028
Watertown 4 4 3,894 5,967
Wolcott 3 3 2,935 4,722
Woodbury 2 2 2,596 2,637
Totals 143 143 149,852 118,524

AP Elections 11-08-2018 16:34