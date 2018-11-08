CT-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Himes Arora Bridgeport 24 24 21,170 4,242 Darien 6 6 4,672 4,992 Easton 1 1 2,068 1,912 Fairfield 10 10 16,396 10,813 Greenwich 12 12 14,881 11,914 Monroe 4 4 4,193 4,855 NewCanaan 3 3 4,805 4,973 Norwalk 12 12 21,493 10,472 Oxford 1 1 2,467 4,019 Redding 2 2 2,929 1,883 Ridgefield 4 4 7,531 5,167 Shelton 3 3 7,219 9,412 Stamford 22 22 28,339 13,581 Trumbull 5 5 8,700 8,135 Weston 2 2 3,448 1,676 Westport 7 7 9,570 4,218 Wilton 3 3 5,397 3,892 Totals 121 121 165,278 106,156

AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:34