CT-Dem-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in
the Democratic primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Lamont
|Ganim
|Andover
|1
|1
|218
|32
|Ansonia
|7
|7
|517
|315
|Ashford
|1
|1
|344
|45
|Avon
|3
|3
|1,330
|104
|Brkhmstd
|1
|1
|179
|19
|BeaconFals
|1
|1
|247
|79
|Berlin
|5
|5
|1,107
|247
|Bethany
|1
|1
|409
|61
|Bethel
|5
|5
|886
|150
|Bethlehem
|1
|1
|245
|58
|Bloomfield
|5
|5
|2,446
|545
|Bolton
|1
|1
|330
|46
|Bozrah
|1
|1
|112
|32
|Branford
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|24
|9
|724
|800
|Bridgewatr
|1
|1
|154
|16
|Bristol
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Brookfield
|2
|2
|663
|86
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|246
|44
|Burlington
|1
|1
|490
|58
|Canaan
|1
|1
|121
|10
|Canterbury
|1
|1
|209
|23
|Canton
|1
|1
|787
|81
|Chaplin
|1
|1
|131
|8
|Cheshire
|7
|7
|1,612
|298
|Chester
|1
|1
|375
|26
|Clinton
|1
|1
|709
|128
|Colchester
|4
|4
|821
|102
|Colebrook
|1
|1
|77
|13
|Columbia
|1
|1
|385
|35
|Cornwall
|1
|1
|286
|21
|Coventry
|2
|2
|707
|69
|Cromwell
|1
|1
|970
|165
|Danbury
|7
|7
|1,898
|363
|Darien
|6
|0
|0
|0
|DeepRiver
|1
|1
|338
|42
|Derby
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Durham
|3
|3
|392
|58
|Eastford
|1
|1
|98
|12
|EastGranby
|1
|1
|281
|31
|EastHaddam
|1
|1
|565
|72
|EastHmptn
|1
|1
|618
|116
|EastHrtfrd
|7
|0
|0
|0
|EastHaven
|7
|7
|793
|409
|EastLyme
|3
|3
|1,100
|131
|Easton
|1
|1
|394
|65
|EastWndsr
|2
|1
|212
|48
|Ellington
|2
|1
|430
|58
|Enfield
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Essex
|1
|1
|682
|50
|Fairfield
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Farmington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|1
|1
|83
|15
|Glastnbry
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Goshen
|2
|2
|206
|27
|Granby
|2
|2
|699
|72
|Greenwich
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Griswold
|2
|2
|465
|75
|Groton
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Guilford
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haddam
|3
|3
|572
|77
|Hamden
|9
|2
|389
|99
|Hampton
|1
|1
|153
|0
|Hartford
|24
|10
|2,287
|649
|Hartland
|1
|1
|96
|7
|Harwinton
|2
|2
|264
|46
|Hebron
|1
|1
|524
|65
|Kent
|1
|1
|353
|44
|Killingly
|5
|5
|438
|120
|Killngwrth
|1
|1
|394
|41
|Lebanon
|2
|2
|340
|43
|Ledyard
|3
|3
|609
|86
|Lisbon
|2
|2
|187
|42
|Litchfield
|4
|4
|586
|78
|Lyme
|1
|1
|258
|16
|Madison
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester
|8
|8
|143
|23
|Mansfield
|4
|1
|309
|17
|Marlboro
|1
|1
|399
|40
|Meriden
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Middlebury
|2
|2
|311
|60
|Middlefld
|1
|1
|337
|41
|Middletown
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Milford
|9
|1
|239
|80
|Monroe
|4
|1
|41
|1
|Montville
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|1
|1
|136
|18
|Naugatuck
|9
|9
|827
|413
|NewBritain
|17
|1
|94
|48
|NewCanaan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|NewFairfld
|2
|2
|430
|67
|NewHartfrd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|NewHaven
|40
|11
|3,287
|624
|Newington
|8
|0
|0
|0
|NewLondon
|3
|3
|1,102
|234
|NewMilford
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Newtown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|174
|14
|NorthBrnfd
|2
|2
|496
|123
|NorthCanan
|1
|1
|150
|23
|NorthHaven
|5
|0
|0
|0
|NorthStntn
|1
|1
|279
|37
|Norwalk
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|5
|1
|129
|29
|OldLyme
|1
|1
|575
|54
|OldSaybrk
|2
|2
|720
|85
|Orange
|3
|3
|364
|82
|Oxford
|1
|1
|350
|92
|Plainfield
|4
|3
|456
|128
|Plainville
|4
|4
|832
|166
|Plymouth
|2
|2
|271
|63
|Pomfret
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|1
|1
|555
|96
|Preston
|1
|1
|195
|42
|Prospect
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Putnam
|2
|2
|299
|37
|Redding
|2
|2
|622
|51
|Ridgefield
|4
|1
|393
|31
|RockyHill
|3
|3
|1,407
|308
|Roxbury
|1
|1
|211
|19
|Salem
|1
|1
|221
|17
|Salisbury
|1
|1
|489
|46
|Scotland
|1
|1
|73
|9
|Seymour
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sharon
|1
|1
|264
|21
|Shelton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sherman
|1
|1
|197
|20
|Simsbury
|4
|4
|2,257
|177
|Somers
|1
|1
|294
|36
|Southbury
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Southngtn
|11
|2
|523
|88
|SouthWndsr
|5
|1
|439
|56
|Sprague
|1
|1
|143
|27
|Stafford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stamford
|22
|12
|2,584
|624
|Sterling
|1
|1
|92
|23
|Stonington
|5
|5
|1,541
|256
|Stratford
|10
|10
|1,946
|980
|Suffield
|1
|1
|537
|89
|Thomaston
|1
|1
|241
|68
|Thompson
|4
|4
|335
|49
|Tolland
|3
|3
|767
|84
|Torrington
|8
|1
|356
|112
|Trumbull
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|1
|1
|48
|3
|Vernon
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voluntown
|1
|1
|121
|11
|Wallingfrd
|9
|1
|234
|60
|Warren
|1
|1
|102
|8
|Washington
|1
|1
|341
|21
|Waterbury
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Waterford
|4
|1
|219
|64
|Watertown
|4
|3
|454
|177
|Westbrook
|2
|2
|345
|47
|WestHrtfrd
|9
|1
|969
|87
|WestHaven
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Weston
|2
|2
|676
|37
|Westport
|6
|6
|1,852
|111
|Wethersfld
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Willington
|1
|1
|334
|37
|Wilton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Winchester
|1
|1
|312
|58
|Windham
|3
|3
|984
|172
|Windsor
|7
|0
|0
|0
|WindsorLks
|2
|1
|309
|58
|Wolcott
|3
|3
|376
|191
|Woodbridge
|2
|2
|842
|125
|Woodbury
|2
|2
|645
|97
|Woodstock
|1
|1
|394
|53
|Totals
|701
|306
|73,530
|14,118
AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49
