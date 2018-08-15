By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Lamont Ganim
Andover 1 1 218 32
Ansonia 7 7 517 315
Ashford 1 1 344 45
Avon 3 3 1,330 104
Brkhmstd 1 1 179 19
BeaconFals 1 1 247 79
Berlin 5 5 1,107 247
Bethany 1 1 409 61
Bethel 5 5 886 150
Bethlehem 1 1 245 58
Bloomfield 5 5 2,446 545
Bolton 1 1 330 46
Bozrah 1 1 112 32
Branford 7 0 0 0
Bridgeport 24 9 724 800
Bridgewatr 1 1 154 16
Bristol 9 0 0 0
Brookfield 2 2 663 86
Brooklyn 1 1 246 44
Burlington 1 1 490 58
Canaan 1 1 121 10
Canterbury 1 1 209 23
Canton 1 1 787 81
Chaplin 1 1 131 8
Cheshire 7 7 1,612 298
Chester 1 1 375 26
Clinton 1 1 709 128
Colchester 4 4 821 102
Colebrook 1 1 77 13
Columbia 1 1 385 35
Cornwall 1 1 286 21
Coventry 2 2 707 69
Cromwell 1 1 970 165
Danbury 7 7 1,898 363
Darien 6 0 0 0
DeepRiver 1 1 338 42
Derby 3 0 0 0
Durham 3 3 392 58
Eastford 1 1 98 12
EastGranby 1 1 281 31
EastHaddam 1 1 565 72
EastHmptn 1 1 618 116
EastHrtfrd 7 0 0 0
EastHaven 7 7 793 409
EastLyme 3 3 1,100 131
Easton 1 1 394 65
EastWndsr 2 1 212 48
Ellington 2 1 430 58
Enfield 7 0 0 0
Essex 1 1 682 50
Fairfield 10 0 0 0
Farmington 7 0 0 0
Franklin 1 1 83 15
Glastnbry 7 0 0 0
Goshen 2 2 206 27
Granby 2 2 699 72
Greenwich 12 0 0 0
Griswold 2 2 465 75
Groton 8 0 0 0
Guilford 5 0 0 0
Haddam 3 3 572 77
Hamden 9 2 389 99
Hampton 1 1 153 0
Hartford 24 10 2,287 649
Hartland 1 1 96 7
Harwinton 2 2 264 46
Hebron 1 1 524 65
Kent 1 1 353 44
Killingly 5 5 438 120
Killngwrth 1 1 394 41
Lebanon 2 2 340 43
Ledyard 3 3 609 86
Lisbon 2 2 187 42
Litchfield 4 4 586 78
Lyme 1 1 258 16
Madison 2 0 0 0
Manchester 8 8 143 23
Mansfield 4 1 309 17
Marlboro 1 1 399 40
Meriden 13 0 0 0
Middlebury 2 2 311 60
Middlefld 1 1 337 41
Middletown 14 0 0 0
Milford 9 1 239 80
Monroe 4 1 41 1
Montville 6 0 0 0
Morris 1 1 136 18
Naugatuck 9 9 827 413
NewBritain 17 1 94 48
NewCanaan 3 0 0 0
NewFairfld 2 2 430 67
NewHartfrd 2 0 0 0
NewHaven 40 11 3,287 624
Newington 8 0 0 0
NewLondon 3 3 1,102 234
NewMilford 7 0 0 0
Newtown 6 0 0 0
Norfolk 1 1 174 14
NorthBrnfd 2 2 496 123
NorthCanan 1 1 150 23
NorthHaven 5 0 0 0
NorthStntn 1 1 279 37
Norwalk 12 0 0 0
Norwich 5 1 129 29
OldLyme 1 1 575 54
OldSaybrk 2 2 720 85
Orange 3 3 364 82
Oxford 1 1 350 92
Plainfield 4 3 456 128
Plainville 4 4 832 166
Plymouth 2 2 271 63
Pomfret 1 0 0 0
Portland 1 1 555 96
Preston 1 1 195 42
Prospect 2 0 0 0
Putnam 2 2 299 37
Redding 2 2 622 51
Ridgefield 4 1 393 31
RockyHill 3 3 1,407 308
Roxbury 1 1 211 19
Salem 1 1 221 17
Salisbury 1 1 489 46
Scotland 1 1 73 9
Seymour 3 0 0 0
Sharon 1 1 264 21
Shelton 5 0 0 0
Sherman 1 1 197 20
Simsbury 4 4 2,257 177
Somers 1 1 294 36
Southbury 3 0 0 0
Southngtn 11 2 523 88
SouthWndsr 5 1 439 56
Sprague 1 1 143 27
Stafford 3 0 0 0
Stamford 22 12 2,584 624
Sterling 1 1 92 23
Stonington 5 5 1,541 256
Stratford 10 10 1,946 980
Suffield 1 1 537 89
Thomaston 1 1 241 68
Thompson 4 4 335 49
Tolland 3 3 767 84
Torrington 8 1 356 112
Trumbull 5 0 0 0
Union 1 1 48 3
Vernon 4 0 0 0
Voluntown 1 1 121 11
Wallingfrd 9 1 234 60
Warren 1 1 102 8
Washington 1 1 341 21
Waterbury 21 0 0 0
Waterford 4 1 219 64
Watertown 4 3 454 177
Westbrook 2 2 345 47
WestHrtfrd 9 1 969 87
WestHaven 10 0 0 0
Weston 2 2 676 37
Westport 6 6 1,852 111
Wethersfld 6 0 0 0
Willington 1 1 334 37
Wilton 3 0 0 0
Winchester 1 1 312 58
Windham 3 3 984 172
Windsor 7 0 0 0
WindsorLks 2 1 309 58
Wolcott 3 3 376 191
Woodbridge 2 2 842 125
Woodbury 2 2 645 97
Woodstock 1 1 394 53
Totals 701 306 73,530 14,118

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49