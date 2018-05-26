COMMUNITY BUZZ: Cameron Devitt spends semester abroad, Among the graduates...

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The New Canaan Beautification League was hard at work on Friday preparing 222 hanging baskets to be displayed in town for the summer. In addition to the hanging baskets, volunteers also prepared planters that are displayed throughout downtown. The hanging baskets, planters and a new bench located on South Avenue are all funded by New Canaan Beautification League and made possible by the generous donations made to their Annual Appeal. The New Canaan Department of Public Works will help NCBL hang the baskets and take on the responsibility of watering the baskets throughout the summer. Pictured here NCBL members are seen preparing hanging baskets at Irwin Park. less The New Canaan Beautification League was hard at work on Friday preparing 222 hanging baskets to be displayed in town for the summer. In addition to the hanging baskets, volunteers also prepared planters that ... more Photo: Contributed Photo COMMUNITY BUZZ: Cameron Devitt spends semester abroad, Among the graduates... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cameron Devitt spends semester abroad

Miami University student Cameron Devitt spent the winter 2018 semester in China; South Korea; as part of a study abroad group. Devitt, from New Canaan, is majoring in Information Systems &Analytics.

With 46.3 percent of Miami undergraduate students studying abroad for credit by the time they graduate, Miami is ranked 3rd among public doctoral institutions nationwide for students studying abroad.

Among the graduates

Of the 608 students who graduated from Gettysburg College on May 20, the following were New Canaan students: Samantha Frisoli, Michael Hartnett, Edward Hughes, and Andrew Schmid.

William Young, of New Canaan, graduated from Curry Coillege with a Bachelor of Arts degree on Sunday, May 20, at Commencement Exercises in Milton, Massachusetts.

On Sunday, May 13, New Canaan residents Brianna and Michael DiPanni graduated from Assumption College awarded in downtown Worcester, MA.

Inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta

The Assumption College Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropolgy has announced that Angela Gentile, of New Canaan, has become a member of Alpha Kappa Delta, the international honor society in sociology. Gentile, Class of 2018, was inducted into the honor society this spring.

Alpha Kappa Delta was founded in 1920 at the University of Southern California, home of one of the first departments of sociology in the United States. To be inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta, students must be in their junior year, hold an minimum grade point average of 3.0, and rank in the top 35 percent of their class. Eligible students must also complete at least four sociology courses, earning an average GPA of 3.0 or higher in those four courses.

Edwards returns from mission

to Canada

Tyler Edwards returns in late May after completing his two-year missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vancouver, Canada.

Edwards spent time in Vancouver, Victoria Island, the outback of upper British Columbia, and along the coastal provinces and smaller Islands in the upper North West where there are few inhabitants.

Edwards had a number of new cultural experiences, enduring temperatures plummeting to 40 below, and living in areas where bear, elk, and moose roam freely.

British Columbia is full of multiple nationalities, allowing Edwards to learn languages and customs among people from Iran, China, Native Indian, Pakistan, Mexico, Taiwan, Philippines, South America, Russia, and other parts of Europe (as well as many from Canada).

Edwards stated, “I feel very fortunate to have been sent to such a beautiful place and welcomed by so many friendly people from around the world.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asks each of their young men to voluntarily serve for two years in an area selected by the church, not the missionary. They give up their friends, social and personal contacts, following a strict daily regimen and dedicating their time to the spiritual welfare of the communities where they serve. These activities involve teaching, proselyting, providing community service, and proving faith-based support for the people they meet. They return with an expanded world view, learn to work hard for the welfare of others, develop a sharper moral compass, and earn a heightened awareness of how to overcome many of the social issues that challenge society today.

Edwards is a 19-year resident of New Canaan, graduating from NCHS in 2015. Edwards will return to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to complete his degree.

Edwards will deliver an address recounting his missionary experiences on Sunday, May 27 at 1:00 pm at the LDS church located at 682 South Avenue. An invitation to attend is open to all. An open house will follow at the Edward’s residence later that evening.

On the

Dean’s List

Ryan Rigione a 2016 graduate of New Canaan High School, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2018.

Bridget Dougherty, of New Canaan, was named to the Dean’s List at Lasell College for the spring 2018

Brendan McManus of New Canaan, qualified for the Spring 2018 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Gabriel Ryan, of New Canaan, has been named to the Spring 2018 Dean's List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Jennings presents senior thesis

Ellen Jennings, of New Canaan, was one of 16 University of Dallas psychology majors to recently present a senior thesis during the spring 2018 semester. The completion of a senior thesis is one of the final requirements of psychology majors in order to graduate. Jennings's thesis was titled "The Meaning of Others in the Experience of Living with Chronic Pain: A Phenomenological Inquiry."

DiCosmo receives awards

Michael DiCosmo, of New Canaan, was one of many Colby College students to receive an award at the student awards ceremony May 8.

Numerous students from across the College were recognized for their academic, service, and leadership achievements at the 10th annual student awards ceremony in Lorimer Chapel. More than 30 academic departments and programs-including the Oak Institute, the Colby College Museum of Art, and the Farnham Writers' Center-acknowledged student scholarship, service, and activism with awards and prizes.