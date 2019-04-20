CDC report: STD rates on rise in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The number of sexually transmitted diseases is on the rise in South Carolina.

That's according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WSPA-TV reports the study shows the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases in South Carolina are the third highest in the country. The state ranks 5th for chlamydia cases and 4th for gonorrhea. The study found both infections especially high among women.

State Department of Health and Environmental Control Dr. Tracy Murphy says it's unclear why there's an increase but he notes it could be due to differences in testing and screening. Officials say the best way to stop the trend is advocating prevention methods, including abstinence, using condoms and limiting partners, which according to Health Testing Center most people aren't utilizing.

