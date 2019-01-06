CBD products gain popularity in Wisconsin despite questions

ST. PAUL, Wis. (AP) — Hemp-derived cannabidiol is gaining steam in Wisconsin for its proclaimed wellness benefits, despite varied quality control and limited scientific research on the its use and long-term effects.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Wisconsin last year joined 33 other states in legalizing hemp farming. The 2018 farm bill also designated hemp as an agricultural crop. But the legality of products containing CBD oil has been murky. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to some companies making health claims for CBD.

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp.

James Valona is one of the owners of a Milwaukee store that sells CBD products. He said it can be used in everything from candy to oils to ointments. He and other aficionados insist CBD has therapeutic benefits.

