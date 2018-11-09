https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/CA-Treas-Cnty-13376881.php
CA-Treas-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for Treasurer.
|TP
|PR
|Ma
|Conlon
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|222,952
|55,315
|Alpine
|5
|5
|379
|198
|Amador
|30
|30
|6,389
|9,780
|Butte
|148
|148
|34,054
|35,360
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|6,304
|9,565
|Colusa
|18
|18
|1,846
|2,936
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|151,310
|72,188
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|3,008
|3,968
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|27,306
|35,618
|Fresno
|640
|640
|70,634
|77,883
|Glenn
|34
|34
|1,289
|2,683
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|18,500
|10,386
|Imperial
|216
|216
|12,659
|7,311
|Inyo
|23
|23
|2,605
|2,955
|Kern
|655
|655
|50,909
|78,783
|Kings
|115
|115
|8,441
|12,523
|Lake
|70
|70
|7,174
|5,999
|Lassen
|52
|52
|2,167
|5,999
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|4,728
|1,348,734
|534,144
|Madera
|69
|69
|11,064
|16,480
|Marin
|200
|200
|57,011
|16,316
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|2,683
|3,981
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|10,240
|5,121
|Merced
|269
|269
|16,056
|15,525
|Modoc
|21
|21
|868
|2,343
|Mono
|12
|12
|2,399
|1,835
|Monterey
|176
|176
|45,518
|23,823
|Napa
|170
|170
|13,308
|7,895
|Nevada
|68
|68
|13,909
|12,391
|Orange
|1,546
|1,546
|319,236
|342,877
|Placer
|358
|358
|40,516
|53,236
|Plumas
|29
|29
|3,286
|4,819
|Riverside
|1,072
|1,072
|141,128
|149,241
|Sacramento
|593
|593
|106,170
|74,022
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|6,308
|4,793
|SanBernard
|2,209
|2,209
|161,105
|153,599
|SanDiego
|2,136
|2,136
|367,514
|295,650
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|192,159
|31,483
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|50,342
|45,583
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|41,050
|37,873
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|79,394
|29,004
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|52,051
|35,115
|SantaClara
|1,098
|1,098
|220,898
|94,305
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|40,955
|12,908
|Shasta
|119
|119
|13,550
|28,320
|Sierra
|23
|23
|652
|975
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|5,533
|7,734
|Solano
|205
|205
|86,614
|47,778
|Sonoma
|551
|551
|93,342
|34,987
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|38,039
|39,674
|Sutter
|50
|50
|5,965
|9,902
|Tehama
|46
|46
|4,473
|9,663
|Trinity
|25
|25
|2,382
|2,638
|Tulare
|274
|274
|22,456
|31,934
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|8,497
|11,629
|Ventura
|742
|742
|107,019
|88,051
|Yolo
|138
|138
|29,714
|13,673
|Yuba
|33
|33
|4,030
|6,872
|Totals
|24,312
|24,312
|4,394,094
|2,767,642
AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15
