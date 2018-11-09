By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Treasurer.

TP PR Ma Conlon
Alameda 1,135 1,135 222,952 55,315
Alpine 5 5 379 198
Amador 30 30 6,389 9,780
Butte 148 148 34,054 35,360
Calaveras 29 29 6,304 9,565
Colusa 18 18 1,846 2,936
ContraCost 744 744 151,310 72,188
DelNorte 18 18 3,008 3,968
ElDorado 166 166 27,306 35,618
Fresno 640 640 70,634 77,883
Glenn 34 34 1,289 2,683
Humboldt 144 144 18,500 10,386
Imperial 216 216 12,659 7,311
Inyo 23 23 2,605 2,955
Kern 655 655 50,909 78,783
Kings 115 115 8,441 12,523
Lake 70 70 7,174 5,999
Lassen 52 52 2,167 5,999
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,348,734 534,144
Madera 69 69 11,064 16,480
Marin 200 200 57,011 16,316
Mariposa 25 25 2,683 3,981
Mendocino 250 250 10,240 5,121
Merced 269 269 16,056 15,525
Modoc 21 21 868 2,343
Mono 12 12 2,399 1,835
Monterey 176 176 45,518 23,823
Napa 170 170 13,308 7,895
Nevada 68 68 13,909 12,391
Orange 1,546 1,546 319,236 342,877
Placer 358 358 40,516 53,236
Plumas 29 29 3,286 4,819
Riverside 1,072 1,072 141,128 149,241
Sacramento 593 593 106,170 74,022
SanBenito 51 51 6,308 4,793
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 161,105 153,599
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 367,514 295,650
SanFrancis 604 604 192,159 31,483
SanJoaquin 485 485 50,342 45,583
SanLuisObi 156 156 41,050 37,873
SanMateo 525 525 79,394 29,004
SantaBarba 263 263 52,051 35,115
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 220,898 94,305
SantaCruz 266 266 40,955 12,908
Shasta 119 119 13,550 28,320
Sierra 23 23 652 975
Siskiyou 64 64 5,533 7,734
Solano 205 205 86,614 47,778
Sonoma 551 551 93,342 34,987
Stanislaus 348 348 38,039 39,674
Sutter 50 50 5,965 9,902
Tehama 46 46 4,473 9,663
Trinity 25 25 2,382 2,638
Tulare 274 274 22,456 31,934
Tuolumne 73 73 8,497 11,629
Ventura 742 742 107,019 88,051
Yolo 138 138 29,714 13,673
Yuba 33 33 4,030 6,872
Totals 24,312 24,312 4,394,094 2,767,642

