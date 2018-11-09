CA-Treas-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Treasurer.

TP PR Ma Conlon Alameda 1,135 1,135 222,952 55,315 Alpine 5 5 379 198 Amador 30 30 6,389 9,780 Butte 148 148 34,054 35,360 Calaveras 29 29 6,304 9,565 Colusa 18 18 1,846 2,936 ContraCost 744 744 151,310 72,188 DelNorte 18 18 3,008 3,968 ElDorado 166 166 27,306 35,618 Fresno 640 640 70,634 77,883 Glenn 34 34 1,289 2,683 Humboldt 144 144 18,500 10,386 Imperial 216 216 12,659 7,311 Inyo 23 23 2,605 2,955 Kern 655 655 50,909 78,783 Kings 115 115 8,441 12,523 Lake 70 70 7,174 5,999 Lassen 52 52 2,167 5,999 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,348,734 534,144 Madera 69 69 11,064 16,480 Marin 200 200 57,011 16,316 Mariposa 25 25 2,683 3,981 Mendocino 250 250 10,240 5,121 Merced 269 269 16,056 15,525 Modoc 21 21 868 2,343 Mono 12 12 2,399 1,835 Monterey 176 176 45,518 23,823 Napa 170 170 13,308 7,895 Nevada 68 68 13,909 12,391 Orange 1,546 1,546 319,236 342,877 Placer 358 358 40,516 53,236 Plumas 29 29 3,286 4,819 Riverside 1,072 1,072 141,128 149,241 Sacramento 593 593 106,170 74,022 SanBenito 51 51 6,308 4,793 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 161,105 153,599 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 367,514 295,650 SanFrancis 604 604 192,159 31,483 SanJoaquin 485 485 50,342 45,583 SanLuisObi 156 156 41,050 37,873 SanMateo 525 525 79,394 29,004 SantaBarba 263 263 52,051 35,115 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 220,898 94,305 SantaCruz 266 266 40,955 12,908 Shasta 119 119 13,550 28,320 Sierra 23 23 652 975 Siskiyou 64 64 5,533 7,734 Solano 205 205 86,614 47,778 Sonoma 551 551 93,342 34,987 Stanislaus 348 348 38,039 39,674 Sutter 50 50 5,965 9,902 Tehama 46 46 4,473 9,663 Trinity 25 25 2,382 2,638 Tulare 274 274 22,456 31,934 Tuolumne 73 73 8,497 11,629 Ventura 742 742 107,019 88,051 Yolo 138 138 29,714 13,673 Yuba 33 33 4,030 6,872 Totals 24,312 24,312 4,394,094 2,767,642

