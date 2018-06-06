215 of 234 precincts - 92 percent

x-Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 32,433 - 80 percent

Kenneth Mejia, Grn 4,896 - 12 percent

Angela McArdle, Lib 3,443 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 35 Inland Empire

211 of 319 precincts - 66 percent

x-Norma Torres, Dem (i) 15,531 - 51 percent

x-Christian Valiente, GOP 10,653 - 35 percent

Joe Baca, Dem 4,181 - 14 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 36 Eastern Riverside

127 of 288 precincts - 44 percent

x-Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 33,656 - 55 percent

x-Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 13,633 - 22 percent

Dan Ball, GOP 4,842 - 8 percent

Douglas Hassett, GOP 3,030 - 5 percent

Stephan Wolkowicz, GOP 2,912 - 5 percent

Robert Bentley, GOP 2,612 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 39 Northern Orange Co.

358 of 384 precincts - 93 percent

x-Young Kim, GOP 18,066 - 23 percent

Gil Cisneros, Dem 15,351 - 19 percent

Phil Liberatore, GOP 10,962 - 14 percent

Andy Thorburn, Dem 7,114 - 9 percent

Shawn Nelson, GOP 5,698 - 7 percent

Bob Huff, GOP 4,984 - 6 percent

Sam Jammal, Dem 4,280 - 5 percent

Mai Tran, Dem 3,930 - 5 percent

Herbert Lee, Dem 3,288 - 4 percent

Steven Vargas, GOP 2,486 - 3 percent

Suzi Leggett, Dem 1,212 - 2 percent

John Cullum, GOP 1,047 - 1 percent

Karen Schatzle, NPP 526 - 1 percent

Steve Cox, NPP 479 - 1 percent

Andrew Sarega, GOP 476 - 1 percent

Sophia Alexander, AIP 287 - 0 percent

Ted Alemayhu, AIP 96 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 42 Inland Empire

108 of 309 precincts - 35 percent

x-Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 26,056 - 62 percent

Julia Peacock, Dem 10,783 - 26 percent

Norman Quintero, Dem 3,217 - 8 percent

Matt Woody, NPP 1,880 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 43 South LA, Inglewood

294 of 339 precincts - 87 percent

x-Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 36,974 - 71 percent

x-Omar Navarro, GOP 7,993 - 15 percent

Frank DeMartini, GOP 3,830 - 7 percent

Edwin Duterte, GOP 2,310 - 4 percent

Miguel Zuniga, Grn 1,205 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 44 South LA, Compton

278 of 314 precincts - 89 percent

x-Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 23,577 - 66 percent

Aja Brown, Dem 6,057 - 17 percent

Jazmina Saavedra, GOP 3,526 - 10 percent

Stacey Dash, GOP 2,533 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 45 Inland Orange Co.

395 of 395 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 52,098 - 53 percent

Katie Porter, Dem 19,453 - 20 percent

Dave Min, Dem 16,854 - 17 percent

Brian Forde, Dem 5,506 - 6 percent

John Graham, NPP 2,304 - 2 percent

Kia Hamadanchy, Dem 1,673 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 46 Central Orange, Anaheim

233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent

x-Lou Correa, Dem (i) 23,079 - 60 percent

x-Russell Lambert, GOP 13,605 - 35 percent

Ed Rushman, NPP 1,167 - 3 percent

Will Johnson, NPP 813 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 47 Long Beach, West Orange

321 of 361 precincts - 89 percent

x-Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 36,966 - 58 percent

John Briscoe, GOP 14,258 - 23 percent

David Clifford, GOP 12,073 - 19 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 48 Coastal Orange Co.

415 of 415 precincts - 100 percent

x-Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 31,886 - 30 percent

Harley Rouda, Dem 18,182 - 17 percent

Hans Keirstead, Dem 18,109 - 17 percent

Scott Baugh, GOP 16,963 - 16 percent

Omar Siddiqui, Dem 5,110 - 5 percent

John Gabbard, GOP 3,381 - 3 percent

Rachel Payne, Dem 2,215 - 2 percent

Paul Martin, GOP 1,672 - 2 percent

Michael Kotick, Dem 1,671 - 2 percent

Shastina Sandman, GOP 1,519 - 1 percent

Laura Oatman, Dem 1,504 - 1 percent

Deanie Schaarsmith, Dem 895 - 1 percent

Tony Zarkades, Dem 831 - 1 percent

Brandon Reiser, Lib 532 - 1 percent

Kevin Kensinger, NPP 427 - 0 percent

Stelian Onufrei, GOP 421 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 49 Northern San Diego

311 of 405 precincts - 77 percent

x-Diane Harkey, GOP 25,225 - 25 percent

Mike Levin, Dem 17,034 - 17 percent

Sara Jacobs, Dem 15,075 - 15 percent

Doug Applegate, Dem 12,887 - 13 percent

Kristin Gaspar, GOP 8,708 - 9 percent

Rocky Chavez, GOP 7,697 - 8 percent

Paul Kerr, Dem 4,725 - 5 percent

Brian Maryott, GOP 3,113 - 3 percent

Mike Schmitt, GOP 1,360 - 1 percent

Joshua Schoonover, GOP 735 - 1 percent

Craig Nordal, GOP 615 - 1 percent

David Medway, GOP 590 - 1 percent

Robert Pendleton, NPP 472 - 0 percent

Danielle St. John, Grn 354 - 0 percent

Joshua Hancock, Lib 283 - 0 percent

Jordan Mills, PFP 113 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 50 Inland San Diego

258 of 370 precincts - 70 percent

x-Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 36,794 - 48 percent

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 12,389 - 16 percent

Josh Butner, Dem 10,061 - 13 percent

Bill Wells, GOP 10,059 - 13 percent

Patrick Malloy, Dem 4,666 - 6 percent

Shamus Sayed, GOP 1,561 - 2 percent

Richard Kahle, NPP 881 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 51 Mexican Border, Imperial

382 of 431 precincts - 89 percent

x-Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 27,056 - 63 percent

Juan Hidalgo, GOP 6,614 - 15 percent

John Renison, GOP 6,461 - 15 percent

Juan Mercado, NPP 1,264 - 3 percent

Kevin Mitchell, NPP 842 - 2 percent

Louis Fuentes, GOP 765 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 52 Coastal San Diego

347 of 402 precincts - 86 percent

x-Scott Peters, Dem (i) 54,815 - 57 percent

Omar Qudrat, GOP 14,575 - 15 percent

James Veltmeyer, GOP 11,644 - 12 percent

Danny Casara, GOP 4,760 - 5 percent

Michael Allman, GOP 4,062 - 4 percent

John Horst, GOP 3,418 - 4 percent

Jeffrey Cullen, GOP 2,516 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 53 Central San Diego

384 of 434 precincts - 88 percent

x-Susan Davis, Dem (i) 50,733 - 62 percent

Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 12,319 - 15 percent

Matt Mendoza, GOP 11,830 - 14 percent

Shawn Kane, GOP 3,318 - 4 percent

Bryan Kim, NPP 1,749 - 2 percent

Brett Goda, GOP 1,726 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 06-06-2018 01:40