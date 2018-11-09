By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Controller.

TP PR Yee Roditis
Alameda 1,135 1,135 227,317 51,940
Alpine 5 5 386 191
Amador 30 30 6,814 9,452
Butte 148 148 35,530 34,080
Calaveras 29 29 6,703 9,238
Colusa 18 18 2,004 2,758
ContraCost 744 744 158,136 66,942
DelNorte 18 18 3,198 3,790
ElDorado 166 166 29,036 34,119
Fresno 640 640 78,283 72,173
Glenn 34 34 1,400 2,591
Humboldt 144 144 19,016 9,913
Imperial 216 216 13,225 6,781
Inyo 23 23 2,746 2,831
Kern 655 655 53,679 76,478
Kings 115 115 9,294 11,695
Lake 70 70 7,417 5,782
Lassen 52 52 2,524 5,683
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,376,380 511,482
Madera 69 69 11,767 15,836
Marin 200 200 58,148 15,286
Mariposa 25 25 2,815 3,848
Mendocino 250 250 10,462 4,857
Merced 269 269 17,048 14,574
Modoc 21 21 984 2,226
Mono 12 12 2,457 1,781
Monterey 176 176 47,314 22,142
Napa 170 170 13,734 7,513
Nevada 68 68 14,302 12,026
Orange 1,546 1,546 329,066 333,177
Placer 358 358 43,207 50,831
Plumas 29 29 3,472 4,633
Riverside 1,072 1,072 145,093 145,738
Sacramento 593 593 111,409 69,271
SanBenito 51 51 6,694 4,475
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 165,695 149,321
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 380,328 287,167
SanFrancis 604 604 195,363 29,437
SanJoaquin 485 485 53,534 42,797
SanLuisObi 156 156 42,884 36,484
SanMateo 525 525 80,972 27,852
SantaBarba 263 263 53,876 33,515
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 225,451 89,811
SantaCruz 266 266 41,850 12,211
Shasta 119 119 14,406 27,510
Sierra 23 23 695 933
Siskiyou 64 64 5,834 7,451
Solano 205 205 88,472 46,286
Sonoma 551 551 95,452 33,217
Stanislaus 348 348 39,717 38,070
Sutter 50 50 6,567 9,336
Tehama 46 46 4,822 9,316
Trinity 25 25 2,455 2,556
Tulare 274 274 24,211 30,189
Tuolumne 73 73 8,904 11,234
Ventura 742 742 109,875 85,351
Yolo 138 138 30,746 12,818
Yuba 33 33 4,337 6,551
Totals 24,312 24,312 4,527,506 2,655,546

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15