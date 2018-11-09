https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/CA-Cont-Cnty-13376880.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for Controller.
|TP
|PR
|Yee
|Roditis
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|227,317
|51,940
|Alpine
|5
|5
|386
|191
|Amador
|30
|30
|6,814
|9,452
|Butte
|148
|148
|35,530
|34,080
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|6,703
|9,238
|Colusa
|18
|18
|2,004
|2,758
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|158,136
|66,942
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|3,198
|3,790
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|29,036
|34,119
|Fresno
|640
|640
|78,283
|72,173
|Glenn
|34
|34
|1,400
|2,591
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|19,016
|9,913
|Imperial
|216
|216
|13,225
|6,781
|Inyo
|23
|23
|2,746
|2,831
|Kern
|655
|655
|53,679
|76,478
|Kings
|115
|115
|9,294
|11,695
|Lake
|70
|70
|7,417
|5,782
|Lassen
|52
|52
|2,524
|5,683
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|4,728
|1,376,380
|511,482
|Madera
|69
|69
|11,767
|15,836
|Marin
|200
|200
|58,148
|15,286
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|2,815
|3,848
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|10,462
|4,857
|Merced
|269
|269
|17,048
|14,574
|Modoc
|21
|21
|984
|2,226
|Mono
|12
|12
|2,457
|1,781
|Monterey
|176
|176
|47,314
|22,142
|Napa
|170
|170
|13,734
|7,513
|Nevada
|68
|68
|14,302
|12,026
|Orange
|1,546
|1,546
|329,066
|333,177
|Placer
|358
|358
|43,207
|50,831
|Plumas
|29
|29
|3,472
|4,633
|Riverside
|1,072
|1,072
|145,093
|145,738
|Sacramento
|593
|593
|111,409
|69,271
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|6,694
|4,475
|SanBernard
|2,209
|2,209
|165,695
|149,321
|SanDiego
|2,136
|2,136
|380,328
|287,167
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|195,363
|29,437
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|53,534
|42,797
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|42,884
|36,484
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|80,972
|27,852
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|53,876
|33,515
|SantaClara
|1,098
|1,098
|225,451
|89,811
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|41,850
|12,211
|Shasta
|119
|119
|14,406
|27,510
|Sierra
|23
|23
|695
|933
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|5,834
|7,451
|Solano
|205
|205
|88,472
|46,286
|Sonoma
|551
|551
|95,452
|33,217
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|39,717
|38,070
|Sutter
|50
|50
|6,567
|9,336
|Tehama
|46
|46
|4,822
|9,316
|Trinity
|25
|25
|2,455
|2,556
|Tulare
|274
|274
|24,211
|30,189
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|8,904
|11,234
|Ventura
|742
|742
|109,875
|85,351
|Yolo
|138
|138
|30,746
|12,818
|Yuba
|33
|33
|4,337
|6,551
|Totals
|24,312
|24,312
|4,527,506
|2,655,546
AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15
