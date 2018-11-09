CA-Cont-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Controller.

TP PR Yee Roditis Alameda 1,135 1,135 227,317 51,940 Alpine 5 5 386 191 Amador 30 30 6,814 9,452 Butte 148 148 35,530 34,080 Calaveras 29 29 6,703 9,238 Colusa 18 18 2,004 2,758 ContraCost 744 744 158,136 66,942 DelNorte 18 18 3,198 3,790 ElDorado 166 166 29,036 34,119 Fresno 640 640 78,283 72,173 Glenn 34 34 1,400 2,591 Humboldt 144 144 19,016 9,913 Imperial 216 216 13,225 6,781 Inyo 23 23 2,746 2,831 Kern 655 655 53,679 76,478 Kings 115 115 9,294 11,695 Lake 70 70 7,417 5,782 Lassen 52 52 2,524 5,683 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,376,380 511,482 Madera 69 69 11,767 15,836 Marin 200 200 58,148 15,286 Mariposa 25 25 2,815 3,848 Mendocino 250 250 10,462 4,857 Merced 269 269 17,048 14,574 Modoc 21 21 984 2,226 Mono 12 12 2,457 1,781 Monterey 176 176 47,314 22,142 Napa 170 170 13,734 7,513 Nevada 68 68 14,302 12,026 Orange 1,546 1,546 329,066 333,177 Placer 358 358 43,207 50,831 Plumas 29 29 3,472 4,633 Riverside 1,072 1,072 145,093 145,738 Sacramento 593 593 111,409 69,271 SanBenito 51 51 6,694 4,475 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 165,695 149,321 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 380,328 287,167 SanFrancis 604 604 195,363 29,437 SanJoaquin 485 485 53,534 42,797 SanLuisObi 156 156 42,884 36,484 SanMateo 525 525 80,972 27,852 SantaBarba 263 263 53,876 33,515 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 225,451 89,811 SantaCruz 266 266 41,850 12,211 Shasta 119 119 14,406 27,510 Sierra 23 23 695 933 Siskiyou 64 64 5,834 7,451 Solano 205 205 88,472 46,286 Sonoma 551 551 95,452 33,217 Stanislaus 348 348 39,717 38,070 Sutter 50 50 6,567 9,336 Tehama 46 46 4,822 9,316 Trinity 25 25 2,455 2,556 Tulare 274 274 24,211 30,189 Tuolumne 73 73 8,904 11,234 Ventura 742 742 109,875 85,351 Yolo 138 138 30,746 12,818 Yuba 33 33 4,337 6,551 Totals 24,312 24,312 4,527,506 2,655,546

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15